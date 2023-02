Begum Hena Akhter, wife of Bhashasain late Kazi Rezai Karim, passed away at her home in Kanchpur of Sonargaon on Wednesday morning.



She was suffering from a terminal illness for more than ten years. She was born in Bhairab of Kishoreganj.



She survived by three sons and two daughters. Ekattor TV Business Editor Kazi Azizul Islam is her second son.