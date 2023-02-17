29 muggers arrested in city

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 29 suspected members of a mugging gang in Dhaka.



The law enforcers made the arrests during raids in the capital's Motijheel, Mugda, Wari, Khilgaon, Bangshal, Sabujbagh and Shahjahanpur on Wednesday.



"Almost all arrestees are named in cases over drugs and extortion. Many of them were arrested earlier and went back to crime after being released from prison on bail. They don't have specific addresses in Dhaka and most of them are homeless," the RAB-3 unit said at a media briefing on Thursday. The law enforcers launched the drives based on specific complaints, said Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, director of the RAB-3 unit. bdnews24.com



