30th Ctg Int’l Trade Fair begins

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 16: A Month long 30th Chattogram International Trade Fair (CITF) begins on Thursday at the city's Railway Polo Ground field. Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP inaugurated the fair as Chief Guest.Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Former Chattogram Chamber President MA Latif, MP and The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Chattogram Chamber president Mahbubul Alam present as special guests on the occasion.More than 300 organizations are participating in 400 stalls with 20 premier pavilions, 56 premier stalls, 14 gold stalls, 48 mega stalls, 11 food stalls, 3 separate zones in the fair.