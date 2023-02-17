8 injured in gas pipeline blast in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 16: Eight people were injured in blast apparently from leakage in a gas pipeline at Balirhat in Chattogram port city early Thursday.



Bahar Uddin, senior station officer of Kalurghat Fire Station, said the explosion occurred in a semi-pacca building in the area near the residence of one Makbul Haji around 3:00am, leaving eight people injured.



A portion of a wall was blown away during the explosion.



On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and rescued the injured victims.



Later, they were taken toa local hospital and given first aid. UNB

