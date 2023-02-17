Video
Facebook, blessings or curse

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Dear Sir
Facebook is perhaps the most popular social network in today's world. We cannot imagine any aspect of our life without Facebook. If we get hurt we cry in Facebook and if we find something cheering we share it on Facebook.

We express and share our thoughts, feelings and opinions though this medium. Every user of it can easily express himself/herself on Facebook. We are really benefited by some pages there. These pages provide us with very useful tips for our day to day life.

Despite this usefulness we should not forget the other side of the coin. Our teenagers spoil their valuable times of study by logging in Facebook. Also privacy and security may be threatened by it on account of being unaware. Fake information can be easily spread there that may lead us to chaos.

As we cannot go a day without Facebook, we must be careful about using it. We must be more cautious. This is high time to decide how we should deal with this hugely beneficiary social site in our life.

Md Maruf Hossain
 BBA, IUBAT


