Terrorists rule the roost in Rohingya camps

The recent and continued reports of increasing violence in the Rohingya refugee camps are deeply concerning. According to a news report by this daily on Thursday, Rohingya camps have become hubs of criminal activities carried out by members of the Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army (ARSA). Three terrorist groups, including the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), and seven dacoit gangs are active in Rohingya camps.



However, ARSA�s growing control only reveals how porous the security system in the camps is. The Konapara camp to have turned the hub of ARSA's organisational activities, training, drug smuggling control and terrorist activities makes the inaction of law enforcers and authority concerned explicit.



This state of affairs in the camps, where Rohingya refugees fled for a safe refuge after facing severe persecution and torment at the hands of the barbaric Myanmar military, is simply not acceptable. And the fact that despite knowing the identity of criminal gangs, the helpless displaced people�s reluctance to name those in fear amply puts in question authorities� ability to guarantee their safety.



The Rohingya issue is an internal matter of Myanmar. But there are many groups active in the Rohingya camps besides ARSA that create chaos and disorder in the Rohingya camps. Their aim is not to repatriate the Rohingyas, but to thwart any attempt to repatriate them. These activities of Rohingya militant outfits are not only a threat to public safety but also to the sovereignty of Bangladesh.



Bangladesh has extended temporary shelter to the Rohingyas for humanitarian reasons. It was expected that they would return to their country when the situation in Myanmar comes to normal. But unfortunately, even after five and a half years, the Myanmar government has not taken back even a single Rohingya. Current Myanmar government in power does not care about bilateral agreements or global concerns.



The source of funding of terrorist groups in Rohingya camps is drug trading. Therefore, the drug traders must be brought to book to stop the terrorist activities there. Most worryingly, some of the members of law enforcement agencies and border guards who have been entrusted with the charge of gate keeping of the camps have allegedly been turned into poachers involving themselves in the drug trade along the border. Besides, the involvement of politically influential persons, appeared in various intelligence agencies� reports only speaks volumes how the national interests are getting undermined to personal interests.



As all these things mentioned above have significant cross border implications, law enforcement and border guards should be on high alert so that no Rohingya militant group can use the territory of Bangladesh to carry out terrorist activities. If necessary, the security should be heightened there.



