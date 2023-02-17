

New hope for manpower export



Early this month, two major importers of Bangladeshi labourers�Saudi Arabia and Malaysia showed avid interest in hiring skilled and unskilled workers in bulks. The expected surge in manpower export is apparent with Covid-19 pandemic showing a sign of abating bringing back renewed economic activities in the destination countries.



Saudi Arabia has come up with a new initiative for the first time to recruit skilled workers in five job categories--plumbers, electricians, welders, automotive electricians and air conditioning technicians under a Skill Verification Program launched by the Bangladesh Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training which has already set up around 95 such training centres across the country to hone the skills of intended job seekers overseas. The good news is according to Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, those who would be hired under the new employment program would receive higher salaries� at least double the average wages.



There will surely be a big difference. It means a skilled worker would be receiving a minimum handsome salary of more than Saudi Riyal 1,800 (about $480), whereas, an unskilled labourer usually gets between Saudi Riyal 800 and 1,000 a month. Saudi Arabia currently hosts the largest number Bangladeshi manpower of around 2.8 million but they are mostly unskilled like cleaners, construction labourers and domestic helps chiefly drivers and maids.



Although Bangladesh started sending its work force abroad since 1960s that picked up massively in 1980s during the oil boom era in the Gulf region, the country has not been able till today to initiate adequate training programmes or to bring about a proper migration governance that has deprived the country of its expected earnings from the large volume of manpower exports.



For instance, Bangladesh earns an annual average of $22 billion from its big deployment of an estimated 13 million workers in around 140 countries, whereas, Philippines receives over $36 billion as remittance a year from its 3.3 million expatriates working abroad. Moreover, Filipinos are being deployed in a foreign country with little or no expenses. But migration cost for a Bangladeshi worker is extremely high reaching up to Tk3 lakh to 4 lakh for an employment in any Gulf countries.



Saudi Arabia�s intention to hire skilled workers is a good sign for Bangladeshi migrants. This initiative considered a first step toward destigmatizing Bangladeshis as only blue color workers in the Gulf region has come against the backdrop of increasing number of unskilled work force deployment in foreign countries. As per statistics from the Expatriates' Welfare Ministry, unskilled workers migrating overseas rose to above 80% last year from around 70% two years before.



In Malaysia, there has been growing demand for Bangladeshi migrant workers. It is apparent when Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Bin Ismail during his recent visit to Dhaka hinted at more recruitments and major policy changes to source workers from Bangladesh at a minimum migration cost. As per his estimate, deployment cost for Bangladeshi workers from Malaysian side should be within Tk8,000 including Tk500 for immigration charge, Tk2,400 for biometric samples, Tk2,400 for agent and Tk2,400 for health screening.



But the reality is something different. A worker has been paying around Tk350,000 to Tk400,000 as migration cost to the syndicated agencies for employment in Malaysia and this syndication is to blame for hindering smooth deployment of Bangladeshi migrant workers.



After a little more than three years moratorium, Bangladesh has resumed sending workers to Malaysia early last year through Government to Government, G2G, cooperation at a mere migration cost of Tk42,000 with a monthly salary exceeding Tk37,000. This G2G system restarted after a syndication of 25 recruiting agencies failed to send required number of workers to Malaysia in a stipulated period. There were also allegations that these recruiting agencies were fleecing intended migrants charging an extortionate rate of migration expenses. After signing an MoU late in 2021, G2G recruitment policy was put in place as a pilot program in the following year with deployment of a few thousand workers in Malaysia.



Earlier, Kuala Lumpur stopped hiring Bangladeshis in 2018 alleging high migration cost and slow pace of recruitment process. But then again it was alleged that the said syndication was behind the Malaysian ban on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers through G2G system.



In addition to undertaking massive skill development programs for the intended migrants, time has come for the government to break the back of any sort of syndication or intermediaries and introduce G2G systems in sending Bangladeshi workers abroad at a low migration cost. Otherwise, our coveted remittance inflow into the country will remain a mirage.



- The writer is a senior journalist

