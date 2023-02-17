

My memories with the poet



I was stunned for a couple of minutes by the abruptness of the news. But as soon as I got conscious, images of many shared moments between he and me began to float one after another on the mirror of mind. My eyes became moist with a drop of tears trickling down on my cheek. None but the silence of that night could take notice of it. It took me to surprise that the bird as well as the bard left us never to back again. The voice of the herald of spring finally came to a stop at its advent of 83d time in a capital�s hospital just three years back on February 15.Mir Abdus Shukur Al Mahmud one of the greatest poets of all time this land has ever produced left me in huge debt with his fatherly affection and friendly humour. And still today, sometimes I struggle to hold back my tears in recollection of the loss of my great refuge of moral strength.Although I disturbed him time and again, he never returned me from his door. Even with due illness he did not feel hesitation to pen a few words as the preface for my lone poetry book published in 2018.His memories will be haunting me as long as I shall continue to live in this ephemeral world. Thanks to the now defunct Daily Amar desh authority who had entrusted me with an assignment of taking dictation of the almost blind poet�s weekly column that gave me a golden opportunity to come in his gracious contact in 2007; of the immortal creator of �Sonali Kabin and Kaler kolosh whose name and fame I came to know from my parent�s recollections.I remember the very first day of my acquaintance with him, when he told me �Writing is not a liquid substance that will keep on oozing.� Interestingly, this was the title of the write up he made on that day.Until the closure of the Bengali daily, I tried with sincerity and utter enthusiasm to carry on my duty. Almost on every Thursday afternoon I would start for Gulshan, the then residence of the poet to collect his write-up. I can never forget the hospitality of almost all the members of his family. No sooner had I entered into his room than the snacks and tea prepared by his daughter in law came to entertain me. He was a chain smoker and always sought my help to set the cigarette on fire. Had I not come in touch of the poet, I would never know how a cigarette could be a sign of aristocracy and personality in someone�s lips.Due to professional reason I had to take dictation of many eminent writers with whom I often got weird out. But while taking his dictation, it gave me a feeling of relief and comfort. The more I did so the more it gave me a feeling that I was talking with every part of nature: with swinging green leaves, tender grass in a winter morning, confluence of all the rivers of Bangladesh. I used to get lost in a land of imagination, as if I was sitting beside a flowing fountain. So rhythmically and matchlessly he used the regional dialect in his writing that it often reminded me the poetic genius of William Wordsworth. Sometimes in utter astonishment I only stared at him unblinking.I shall not go for a debate whether he should have been buried with state honour. But I can say, had he not been the target of our parochial politics, he could live a better life in his later days. Once when asked, if he belonged to a particular ideology, he replied me, �Imran, a true poet is not born for a certain boundary, his identity is beyond the borders of time and space. He was pious, but never a religious bigot.The poet for whom the earth travels round the orbit for centuries does not need the recognition of any institution.Last but not the least, Homer the legendary poet of Germany had to beg in his own country for livelihood. But after his death, every respective European nation began to bargain over the claim of his body.Al Mahmud is a universally acclaimed poet. May his bereaved soul rest in peace in Jannah.- The writer is a poet and journalist