Four nabbed with drugs in Kishoreganj, Cumilla

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kishoreganj and Cumilla, on Monday.



KISHOREGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 50 kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Monday evening.



The arrested men are: Md Rakibullah, 28, and Kefatullah, 20, hail from Brahmanbaria District.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhairab Police Station (PS) Md Usman Gani said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers set up a check-post in Uttarpara Stadium Mor area of the upazila in the evening, and arrested the duo along with the hemp from a pickup van.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab PS against the arrested in this regard, the SI added.



CUMILLA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a special drive, arrested two persons along with 6 kilograms of hemp from Laksham Municipality in the district on Monday.



The arrested persons are: Sukumar Chandra Sheel, 49, son of Jagadish Chandra Sheel of Sherpur Upazila in Bogura, and Nurul Amin, 35, son of Abdus Sobhan of Nangalkot Upazila in Cumilla.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laksham PS Delwar said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in the municipality and arrested the duo along with the hemp.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Laksham PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the OC added.

