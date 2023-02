KISHOREGANJ, Feb 16: A young man was electrocuted in Mithamain Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Arif Mia, 21, son of Sopu Mia, Ghagra Jugihati area under Ghagra Union.



According to locals, the youth came in contact with an electric wire while working in a house in Katkhal area; he died on the spot.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot.