Two persons killed in train accidents

A youth and a woman were killed in two separate train accidents in two districts- Pabna and Sirajganj, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

PABNA: A young man died after being hit by a train in Ishwardi Upazila in the district.



The accident took place on Thursday around 5:30 am at Baghail Purbapara under Pakshi Union of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Mizan, 27, son of Ibrahim Hossain, a resident of that village. He was a motorcycle mechanic by profession.



According to locals, a train hit the young man at night while he was sitting on the railway track, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Railway Police Station (PS) Mihir Ranjan Deb confirmed the matter.



SIRAJGANJ: A woman was killed after being crushed under a train in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The incident took place on the Sirajganj-Ishwardi railway in Alokdia Village under Jamtail Union of the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jamila Begum, 50, wife of Samsul Talukder, a resident of the area.



According to local sources, the Rangpur-bound Ekota Express Train from Dhaka ran over the woman in the afternoon while she was crossing the railway track at Alokdia, leaving her dead on the spot.



Later on, the family members recovered her body from the scene and took it to the house.



Sirajganj Railway PS OC Harunur Rashid Mridha confirmed the incident.



