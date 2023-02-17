

4 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Khulna, M'singh



KHULNA: The Civil Surgeon (CS) office in the district has completed all preparations to immunise over 2.96 lakh children aged between six months to 59 months with Vitamin A capsules on February 20.



The CS Office in Khulna disclosed the information on Thursday at a journalist orientation workshop held at Khulna School Health Clinic to make the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign a success.



The campaign will be conducted under the auspices of the Public Health and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the assistance of UNICEF.



Chaired by CS Dr. Sujat Ahmed, the orientation workshop was addressed, among others, by Deputy CS Dr. Sheikh Md Kamal Hossain, Chief Health Officer of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Swapon Kumar Halder, Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam and District Health Superintendent Jayanta Nath Chakraborty.



Dr. Sujat Ahmed said, a large number of volunteers and monitoring teams will be provided with Vitamin A capsules at 1,718 outreach centres in all nine upazilas including two municipalities and a Metropolitan area of the district from 8 am to 4 pm.



The CS said his office and KCC have already completed all preparations.



The main goal of the campaign is to maintain the prevalence of night blindness in children less than one percent through maintaining the high coverage of vitamin A supplementation among under five years children, he added.



MYMENSINGH: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) has targeted 66,462 children to administer Vitamin A capsules under the campaign.



On this occasion, an information and action planning meeting was held in Shaheed Shahabuddin auditorium. It was initiated by the health department of the MCC.



Under the campaign, 9,341 children aged 6 to 11 months will be fed blue Vitamin A capsule, and 57,121 children aged 1 to 5 years will be fed red capsule in five permanent and 301 temporary centres from 8 am to 4 pm.



Chairman of the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of MCC, Md Yusuf Ali, said, a healthy and strong generation is needed to build a developed Bangladesh; Vitamin-A Plus Campaign is playing a role in creating a healthy and strong generation.



The MCC always achieves its target in implementing Vitamin-A Plus Campaign, and this year will not be an exception, he added.



He further said, are must be taken to consume vitamin A rich food along with taking vitamin A capsules and make citizens aware of the sources of vitamin A.



In order to raise awareness about Nipah virus, the CS advised people to avoid drinking raw date juice to prevent deadly disease carried by that virus.



