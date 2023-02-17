Smart BD by 2041: Speaker

PIRGANJ, RANGPUR, Feb 16: Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, on Wednesday said, Bangladesh will be developed as Smart Bangladesh by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"The majority of the population of this decade is young. So, if we want to keep the young generation connected with the society, we must develop them in a smart way. For this, we all have to be united," she added.



The speaker came up with this remark while addressing a function of winter clothes distribution among students held on the Kadriabad High School ground as the chief guest.



Bicycles, spray machines, wheel chairs were also distributed among the disabled persons.



Speaker also said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been speaking about Digital Bangladesh since 2008; Bangladesh is now Digital Bangladesh. "We have already been able to implement the plan for 2021. In the future, we will have a developed and prosperous Bangladesh," she added.



She further said, Sheikh Hasina is implementing the promises she made to the people of Bangladesh when she came to power."



Later on at 4pm on the day, a view-exchange meeting was held with all the party leaders and administration officials in the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

