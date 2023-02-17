Agri-loan fair held in Jhalakati



JHALAKATI, Feb 16: An agricultural loan fair was held in Sadar Upazila of the district to facilitate farmers and entrepreneurs to get loans.



Jhalakati District administration organized the fair on District Shilpakala Academy premises on Wednesday.



Jhalakati Deputy Commissioner (DC) Farah Gul Nijhum inaugurated the fair as the chief guest in the morning. About 20 scheduled banks have opened their booths in 10 stalls at the fair. Farmers and entrepreneurs can easily take loans without any hassle from these booths.



Later on, a discussion was held on the occasion of the fair. DC Farah Gul Nijhum, Superintendent of Police Afruzul Haque Tutul and Zilla Parishad Chairman Advocate Khan Saifullah Panir, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



