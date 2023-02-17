Eight killed in separate road accidents



Eight people including an elderly woman were killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Laxmipur, Gaibandha, Magura, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Barishal, on Tuesday and Wednesday.



LAXMIPUR: A man was killed after being hit by a bus in Raipur Upazila of the district.



The accident took place on Wednesday night at Lengrabazar on Raipur-Chandpur regional highway.



The deceased Ayat Ulyah, 62, was a resident of Keroa area under Raipur Municipality.



According to locals, he was run over by a passenger bus while he was crossing the road in front of a mosque, leaving him seriously injured.



He was rescued and taken to Lazmipur Sadar Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Shipon Barua confirmed the matter.



GAIBANDHA: Two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a truck on the Gaibandha-Saghata regional highway in Saghata Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



The deceased were identified as Shahjahan Mia, 32, son of Selim Mia, a resident of Udakhali Village in Fulchhari Upazila, and Wahed Ali, 70, a resident of Kumargari Village under Gobindaganj Upazila in the district.



According to police and local sources, Shahjahan Mia and Wahed Ali were going to Fulchhari Haat from Badiakhali area in the evening riding by a motorcycle. When they reached Poragram area, a sand-laden truck crushed into their motorcycle coming from the opposite side, leaving the duo critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Fulchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the bodies.



Saghata PS OC Raju Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



MAGURA: A college student was killed in a road accident on the Magura-Jhenaidah highway in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nirob, 20, son of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of College Para in the district town. He was a first year degree student at Magura Government College.



Magura Sadar PS OC Mustafizur Rahman said the accident took place at around 5:30 pm when the student lost control over the steering of his motorcycle during a race among his friends in Chara Bouttala area on the highway, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



A case was filed with Magura Sadar PS in this connection, the OC added.



SYLHET: A 35-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit his motorcycle from behind while being chased by highway police on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Sonargaon area in the city on Tuesday afternoon.



Enraged by the incident, locals gave a thrashing to the cops and blocked the highway for around two hours, causing immense suffering to commuters.



The deceased was identified as Emad Ulla, hailed from Kawarai Village of Osmaninagar Upazila in the district. He was the treasurer of Dayamir Bazar Traders' Association.



Locals and eyewitnesses said a team of Tamabil Highway Police Outpost chased an unauthorised auto-rickshaw on the highway to catch it at around 4pm.



Later on, the auto-rickshaw rammed into the motorbike from its behind, causing the biker to fall off on the highway and just then the truck ran over him, which left the man dead on the spot.



Aggrieved by the incident, locals beat up two cops including Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Karim and put a barricade on the highway for two hours, resulting in a huge traffic gridlock on both sides of the road.



Being informed, a team from Osmaninagar PS rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, said Jahidul Islam, inspector (Investigation) of the PS.



The injured cops were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the official added.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: An elderly woman was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The accident took place in Jotnashi Jamseder Mor area under Pakuria Union of the upazila at around 2:30pm.



The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 80, wife of late Mokhsed Ali, a resident of Debotta Binodpur Village in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, a speedy motorcycle hit the woman coming from the opposite direction in Jotnashi Jamseder Mor area under Pakuria Union at noon while she was crossing a road, which left her critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took her to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Fatema Begum dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



BARISHAL: Two people have been killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday morning.



A sales representative was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a bus in Kashipur Bashtala area in the city in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Rezaul Islam Rahat, 31, son of Rahim Mallick, a resident of Motashar area under Ward No. 3 in the city. He was a sales representative of a tobacco company.



Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Master Md Bahauddin said a Barishal-bound bus crashed into Rahat's motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in the morning when he was going to his office riding by the bike. He was critically injured at that time.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rahat dead.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body, the official added.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.



Barishal Airport PS SI Shahabuddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, a man was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The accident took place in Kataksathal Tarakupi area on the Barishal-Faridpur-Dhaka highway of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Rana Pyada, 26. He was the driver of a nosimon (local vehicle).



Gournadi Highway PS SI Tomal Sarker said a passenger-laden bus of 'BRTC Paribahan' and a cement-laden nosimon were collided head-on in Kataksathal Tarakupi area on the highway, which left the driver of the nosimon Rana Pyada dead on the spot and at least 10 passengers of the bus injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



The injured were rescued and taken to different hospitals in Gournadi and Barishal City.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



