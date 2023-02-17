Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

COLOMBO, Feb 16: Sri Lanka's electricity board hiked consumer rates by up to 275 percent, officials said Thursday, the second steep increase in months as the bankrupt island nation works to secure an IMF bailout.

An unprecedented financial crisis last year saw Sri Lanka's 22 million people suffer through months of food and fuel shortages, along with lengthy power cuts.

The government defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt and is finalising a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund to restore its ruined finances.

"We had to raise electricity charges to be in line with IMF conditions that we cannot get handouts from the treasury," energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters.

"We need to generate revenues to cover our costs."

Households will now pay at least 30 rupees (eight cents) per kilowatt-hour for electricity, a figure in line with average tariffs in neighbouring India.

The 275 percent increase in the lowest tariff follows a 264 percent hike that came into effect six months ago.

Larger consumers have had their rates hiked by 60 percent following an 80 percent hike in August.

Wijesekera said the rate hikes would allow Sri Lanka's state electricity monopoly to end the 140-minute daily blackouts currently in force around the island.

"With increased revenue, we will be able to buy the fuel necessary to ensure uninterrupted power from today," he said.

Sri Lanka faced daily blackouts of up to 13 hours last year as utilities ran out of money to buy imported fuel for generators.

Months of protests at the peak of the crisis saw then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa forced to flee the country in July and step down after allegations of economic mismanagement and corruption.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi, Raisi call to lift sanctions on Iran
Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal
Tax ‘survey’ at India’s BBC office on for third day
China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion
Russia fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
Tripura assembly poll  closes with 81.10pc voter turnout
Scotland’s leader Sturgeon to resign: UK media
Mamata terms taxmen’s raids on BBC office in Delhi ‘very unfortunate’


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft