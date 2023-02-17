Tax ‘survey’ at India’s BBC office on for third day

NEW DELHI, Feb 16: The Income Tax department's 'survey' at the BBC office here continued for the third straight day on Thursday as officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation. The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on Tuesday has clocked more than 48 hours now, officials said. The survey is going on, they told PTI.



Authorities had said on Wednesday that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the "exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground".



The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said. PTI



