Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Tax ‘survey’ at India’s BBC office on for third day

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

NEW DELHI, Feb 16: The Income Tax department's 'survey' at the BBC office here continued for the third straight day on Thursday as officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation. The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on Tuesday has clocked more than 48 hours now, officials said. The survey is going on, they told PTI.

Authorities had said on Wednesday that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the "exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground".

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said.    PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi, Raisi call to lift sanctions on Iran
Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal
Tax ‘survey’ at India’s BBC office on for third day
China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion
Russia fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
Tripura assembly poll  closes with 81.10pc voter turnout
Scotland’s leader Sturgeon to resign: UK media
Mamata terms taxmen’s raids on BBC office in Delhi ‘very unfortunate’


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft