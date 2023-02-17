Video
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:42 PM
Russia fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

KYIV, Feb 16: Ukraine on Thursday reported a new wave of overnight Russian missile and drone strikes, which killed at least one and damaged many buildings.

The Ukrainian army said it shot down 16 of the 36 missiles Russia launched overnight from planes and ships in the Black Sea.
"Unfortunately, there were hits in the north and west of Ukraine, as well as in the (central regions of) Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovograd," presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak posted images on Telegram of firefighters working in the debris of partially destroyed residential homes.

The strikes killed a 79-year-old woman, Lysak said.

In the western region of Lviv, strikes hit a "critical infrastructure facility", governor Maksym Kozytsky said on Telegram. No casualties were     reported.

Since October, Russia has launched regular waves of attacks that have crippled the Ukrainian energy infrastructure and left millions in the cold in the middle of winter.

Some fear that, after months of military setbacks, Moscow may be preparing a new large-scale offensive in late winter or early spring.     AFP


