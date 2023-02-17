Video
Tripura assembly poll  closes with 81.10pc voter turnout

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

New Delhi, Feb 16: The voting for the Tripura Assembly elections closed at 4 p.m., informed the Election Commission on Thursday.

CPI(M) leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and TIPRA chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman alleged that the "BJP miscreants" were indulged in violence in some parts of the State. "In some places, miscreants on behalf of (the) BJP are causing trouble and stopping people from casting their votes. But the people are trying their best to cast votes," Mr. Sarkar said. The TIPRA chief alleged that "Dhanpur and Mohanpur have witnessed violence by the ruling party".

The Election Commission of India confirmed that "one CPI(M) supporter" was "beaten outside Kalacherra polling station in 36-Shantirbaazar" in South Tripura district. "He was taken to hospital by our officials. He is not able to tell the names of attackers. Suo Motu FIR has been lodged in Shantirbaazar PS. We will arrest the culprits soon," the Chief Election Officer (CEO), Tripura, said in a tweet.

According to Election Commission, there are 28.14 lakh eligible voters in this year's polls of which 14,15,233 are men, 13,99,289 are women and 62 belong to the third gender. Voting is underway at 3,337 polling stations across the Northeast State.

Massive security deployment is in place in the State, where a triangular contest-between the BJP, the Left Front-Congress combine and new entrant Tipra Motha-is on the cards in a majority of the 60 Assembly seats.     TH


