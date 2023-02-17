Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

France jails two over break-in at Argentine footballer's home

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

NANTERRE, FEB 16: A French court on Wednesday jailed two men over a 2021 burglary at the home of Paris Saint-Germain's former Argentine player Angel Di Maria.

The break-in from his house in the affluent Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine on March 14, 2021 saw the burglars make off with around 40 luxury watches, jewellery and cash together worth an estimated 500,000 euros ($530,000 at today's rate).

Di Maria, who has since joined Italian side Juventus, was playing in a League 1 match against Nantes at the time.

His wife and two children were at home, but did not see any burglar.

Mehdi B. was sentenced to four years in jail over the burglary, while Reda B. was handed a three-year term.

A woman was given a suspended six-month sentence for having helped the two men, while a second woman was released.

The investigation found that at least one of the burglars slipped into the footballer's house via a third-floor terrace.

Mobile phone tracking and security camera footage showed the accused had planned the robbery in advance.

Reda B. was also found guilty at the same trial of having tried to break into the home of German soccer player Julian Draxler, who also used to play for PSG, in early 2021.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia's Cummins backs struggling Warner for second India Test
Will Man Utd become football's latest Gulf-backed project?
Attack-minded England take control of first Test in New Zealand
Stokes, Bairstow, Archer return for The Hundred 2023
India's Pujara 'shuts out noise' to reach Test milestone
Man City back in business after statement win at Arsenal
France jails two over break-in at Argentine footballer's home
Benzema bags two penalties as Madrid defeat Elche


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft