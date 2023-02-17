Video
Friday, 17 February, 2023
Startup Bangladesh signs MoU with Visa

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Startup Bangladesh Limited (SBL), the country's first venture capital fund by the Government of Bangladesh and Visa, the global leader in digital payments, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop an effective and innovative financial inclusion and digital eco-system in Bangladesh.

The MoU was inked at a signing ceremony recently, a press release issued on Thursday said.

SBL Managing Director Sami Ahmed, Visa Country Manager Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan Soumya Basu and senior officials from the respective organizations were present as the signing ceremony.

It is expected that this endeavour would provide an important platform for the startup ecosystem of Bangladesh and contribute to the Government's Smart Bangladesh initiative.

Under this MoU both parties will collaborate with each other in bringing Visa's Fintech Fast Track Programme to Bangladesh and engaging growth stage fintechs, and the Visa Ready certification programme to enable fintechs and start-ups to launch innovative payment solutions in the market.

It will also provide technical assistance and access to different workshops by Visa subject matter experts, access to Visa Development Platform APIs and the Visa Developer Sandbox that allows fintechs and start-ups to experiment and create new payment solutions.

This programme with Visa will further explore partnerships and collaboration opportunities for mutually beneficial fintech and start-up initiatives and events in Bangladesh.

Startup Bangladesh and Visa will further strengthen cooperation through knowledge partnership including research and knowledge sharing in the areas of common interest.

Startup Bangladesh is the flagship venture capital company of ICT Division. Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Startup Bangladesh - the first and only venture capital fund sponsored by the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh started its journey in March 2020 with an allocated capital of BDT 500 crore.

In this effort to enable the nation to innovate faster, Startup Bangladesh has decided to partner with Visa, a world leader in digital payments and innovation present across more than 200 countries and territories in the world, to build a world class startup ecosystem in Bangladesh.



