Forex transaction thru cards tripled in July-Dec

The volume of foreign currency transactions made through cards nearly tripled in the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal 2022-23 compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year.





Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows that card-based foreign currency transactions amounted to Tk 3,363 crore in the first half (July-December) of FY23, compared with Tk 1,190 crore in the same period in FY22.





The foreign currency transaction by cards reached a record high of Tk 639.6 crore at the end of December, up from Tk 572.7 crore in November, as the dollar crisis improved to some extent.





The use of cards for foreign currency transactions has been on the rise since May 2022, as travelers found it more convenient to use cards abroad due to a shortage of dollars in the country's financial market.





The transaction volume through cards increased to Tk 358 crore in May, Tk 399.4 crore in June, Tk 440.9 crore in July, Tk 520.3 crore in August, Tk 585.8 crore in September and Tk 605 crore in October.





Bankers said people used foreign currency from their debit and credit cards mostly during their travels abroad. Dollar crisis in the country's banks and exchange houses led to an increase in the use of cards by travelers to cover their expenses while abroad.





Foreign currency transactions using cards have experienced significant growth in the past six months, as it has become much easier for travelers to obtain foreign currency through cards from banks, bankers said.





Travelers mainly use foreign currency available on their cards to pay for expenses such as airfare, travel costs, hotel bookings, and shopping expenses, they said.





As per Bangladesh Bank rules, each cardholder can spend up to $12,000 a year as their personal entitlement until before restrictions. The growth in foreign currency transaction through cards was putting pressure on the currency market, the bankers said.





The country's foreign exchange reserves came down to $33.83 billion on December 28, 2022 from record $48.6 billion in August 2021. Continued sales of the foreign currency to settle import payment obligations reduced foreign reserves of the country.





The BB injected more than $7.8 billion in the financial market from July to December in 2022 in order to facilitate banks in making import payments obligations.





Despite significant dollar sales by BB, banks are still facing the crisis due to huge import payments. In the first six months of FY23, the country's import payments reached $38.13 billion.





The trade deficit was $12.3 billion in July-December period of FY23. The interbank rate of dollar has been hovering at Tk 103 in recent days after BB approved floating rate of currency on September 14, 2022.