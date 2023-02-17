Video
BCIC inks MoU for feasibility study to set up fertilizer factory in KSA

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company Limited for feasibility study to set up Di-Ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer factory in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The MoU was signed at Industries Ministry conference room in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the MoU signing ceremony as the chief guest while State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present as the special guest.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary and Senior Public Relations Director of the Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company Abdul Aziz Duhaim virtually joined the function as special guests.
Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana presided over the function.

BCIC Senior General Manager (Admin) Samir Biswash and Senior Public Relations Director of the Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company Abdul Aziz Duhaim inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides. As per the MoU, Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company will conduct the feasibility study for setting up a DAP plant.

Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company will complete the feasibility study within 2024 with its own fund. BCIC will assist Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company with necessary data.

The purpose of this MoU is to make an outline of a concrete agreement through discussions and feasibility study between the two parties.


