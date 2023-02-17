Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Exempt TIN holders having no taxable income from filing returns: ICMAB

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has proposed exempting individuals who have a Tax Identification Number (TIN) but no taxable income from the obligation of filing annual tax returns.

The proposal was made by the institute of accountants during the pre-budget discussion organised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at the Revenue Building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Thursday.

Currently it is mandatory for all TIN holders to submit tax returns. However, out of the total 86 lakh TIN holders in the country, only 30 lakh filed income tax returns last year.

Abdur Rahman Khan, President of ICMAB said, many do not have taxable income but have to submit returns. The government does not get any money from this, but it creates hassle for the individuals, he added.

"A 90-year-old person, maybe with no income, he may even be unable to see where to sign. It's a hassle for them. It just creates a lot of paperwork," he said.

To ensure return submission from TIN holders, the government has made proof of return submission mandatory for availing 38 types of services.
On behalf of ICMAB, it is also proposed to withdraw the existing 2 percent source tax in the supply stage of daily essential agricultural products including rice, wheat, potato, and onion.

Besides, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has proposed to increase the limit of tax free income from existing Tk3 lakh 50 thousand to Tk7 lakh.

Referring to reforms, the NBR chairman said, "Introducing a lot of changes suddenly can lead to resistance. There is also the matter of developing our capacity. But there is no alternative to automation."

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting. At this time, representatives of other organisations of accountants and tax professionals' gave speeches.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Startup Bangladesh signs MoU with Visa
BB extends application deadline for cinema halls seeking loans
Forex transaction thru cards tripled in July-Dec
BCIC inks MoU for feasibility study to set up fertilizer factory in KSA
BSEC okays Tk 50cr open-ended mutual fund of Popular Life Ins
Exempt TIN holders having no taxable income from filing returns: ICMAB
BD LNG demand won’t rise notably in next 2-3 yrs: IEEFA
Jesmin, keen to expand her perfume business in UAE


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft