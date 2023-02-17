Video
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:40 PM
BD LNG demand won’t rise notably in next 2-3 yrs: IEEFA

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand over the next two to three years is unlikely to rise significantly beyond the pre-Ukraine crisis level - due to depleting foreign-currency reserves and devaluation of the local currency.

Instead, the government is expected to maintain coal-fired power generation to minimise power shortage, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), a US-based global think-tank, reported in its upcoming Global LNG Outlook 2023-27 on Wednesday.

Bangladesh government has also set an ambitious target of using 40 per cent renewable energy by 2041 as part of the draft Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan.

Given that power, industry, and captive generation sectors are responsible for more than 70 per cent of the country's total annual gas consumption, the success of this plan could reduce LNG demand growth here, the IEEFA outlook maintained.

Bangladesh met 21 per cent of its gas demand through imported LNG during fiscal year (FY) 2020-21.

Roughly 20 per cent of the country's total LNG import came from the spot market, at an average price of US$7.98 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu), it noted. In July 2022, however, the government ceased spot market purchase due to high price.

Meanwhile, suppliers under Bangladesh's two long-term LNG contracts - Qatar Gas and Oman Trading International - exercised downward quantity tolerance to limit contracted volume delivery. As a result, the country's LNG import contracted by 16 per cent in 2022. Like Bangladesh, India and Pakistan also slashed LNG demand by 16 per cent last year.

The IEEFA also pointed out that the Russian invasion of Ukraine upended global LNG market last year - spurring Europe to buy record quantity of the fuel, and pushing its price to the highest level ever.


« PreviousNext »

