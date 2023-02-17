Video
Friday, 17 February, 2023
Jesmin, keen to expand her perfume business in UAE

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Jesmin, a distinguished entrepreneur from Bangladesh, has had an incredible career in the perfume industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In 2021, with the goal of establishing a top perfume brand globally, Jesmin embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in Dubai by launching Jasmin Sunshine with an initial investment of $25 million.

Over the course of just two years, her business has flourished into a multi-million dollar company, with five stores in the region and exports to approximately 45 countries.

Her objective is to establish 50 outlets in the region within the next two years and is steadfast in bringing her ambition to fruition.

Jesmin decided to move to the UAE and establish her own company after finishing her education and gaining experience in the business world. Today, her business, Jasmin Sunshine, is a multi-million dollar entity, and she is a true inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Jesmin believes in innovation and R&D for success. Now, she has a fully integrated fragrance house with raw material distillation, plantations, and supply to the industry. She has expertise in dark Arabic and light oriental/western fragrances and collaborates with world-renowned perfumers.

Jasmin's perfumes are renowned globally, crafted with premium-grade oud to deliver superior fragrance and quality that consistently impresses customers. Jesmin aspires to establish her company as a renowned brand globally and has an unwavering determination to achieve this.

Jesmin, Chairman and founder, feels proud of her company's success. She stated, "I had a clear vision and purpose when I started, and it's gratifying to see it come to reality". She also said, "through dedication and effort, I transformed my aspirations into a thriving business, despite starting from the ground up".

Jesmin's father  Miraj Ahmed, is her strongest supporter, encouraging her to follow her dreams. He views business as an opportunity for freedom and creativity and takes pride in his daughter's success. According to Miraj Ahmed, Jesmin's father, women are the foundation of the family business. He states, "Women in our family have always been a source of strength.

Jesmin embodies the epitome of entrepreneurial success, fueled by her unwavering passion and clear vision. She triumphed over obstacles to turn her dream into a tangible reality, serving as a shining inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.


