Yamaha celebrates Valentine's Day across the country

Valentine's Day is celebrated on 14th February every year around the world. On this special day, the motorcycle brand Yamaha organizes various activities, which always attract everyone's attention.





In continuation of this, this year Yamaha set up lovely photobooths in various places of 7 districts of the country namely CRB in Chattogram, Metropolitan University in Sylhet, New Market in Khulna, Bells Park in Barishal, Momo In Eco Park in Bogura, Green Point Restaurant in Mymensingh, and RAMC Shopping Complex in Rangpur, says a press release.





Thousands of youth participated in this two-day long event. They express their excitement by taking photos with their loved ones in the photobooth.





ACI Motors is the only distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the reputed company ACI Limited. Currently, Yamaha has more than 106 3S (Sales, Service & Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.