ICSB holds orientation for 51st Batch of CS course

Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:40 PM
Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has organized an orientation programme for the students of 51st Batch of Chartered Secretary (CS) Course at ICSB premises on Wednesday, says a press release.

A total of one hundred nineteen students took part in the inaugural session of the Institute.

Md Zakir Hossain, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute moderated the programme and welcomed the newly admitted students to their new chapter of life.

Hafez Mohammad Nurul Islam recited from the Holy Quran.

Abul Fazal Mohamed Rubayat FCS, Council Member and Chairman of Education Committee discussed about the course and class system of ICSB. He assured the constant cooperation from ICSB.

M Nurul Alam FCS also briefly explained the prospects of the Chartered Secretary profession in Bangladesh and worldwide. He discussed CS curriculum, classes and advised students to attend classes seriously and regularly and follow the professional code of conduct of the Institute.

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan FCS, Council Member and Chairman of Examination Committee discussed the examination system of ICSB.

Mohammad Asad Ullah FCS, President of the Institute inaugurated the 51st Batch of Chartered Secretary (CS) Course by greeting students. He urged the students to strive for academic excellence, personal values and social concern. He said that the CS profession is a challenging and rewarding profession in the corporate world and talked about huge opportunities in the corporate sector at home and abroad. He also briefly discussed about the profession and its background.

Among others Mr. A. K. M. Mushfiqur Rahman FCS, Vice President, Mr. Mohammed Harun-Ar-Rashid FCS, Council Member were present in the programme. A good number of students participated spontaneously during the question-and-answer session and asked various relevant questions regarding CS profession.

At the end of the program, Mr. Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, Treasurer of the Institute offered vote of thanks on behalf of the Institute.


