Huawei becomes partner to hold BASIS SoftExpo 2023

With the slogan Welcome to the Smartverse BASIS SoftExpo 2023, one of the biggest exhibitions of information and communication technology (ICT) sector in South Asia, will begin at Bangabandhu Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Center, Purbachal in the capital on February 23 next.





Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) is organizing to show the latest technology innovations and ICT capabilities of Bangladesh to the world at the expo.







Capacity of Bangladesh's information technology sector will be highlighted through various programs in this four-day largest information technology exhibition.







In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between BASIS and Huawei recently. In the signing ceremony, on behalf of BASIS, Russell T. Ahmed, President of BASIS, Abu Daud Khan, Vice-President (Admin) of BASIS, Hashim Ahmed, Secretary of BASIS and Farah Jabin Ahmed, Assistant Manager, Stakeholder Relations of BASIS were present.







On behalf of Huawei, Alex Li, Vice President, Cloud Business Group of Huawei South Asia and Md. Shajahan Ahmed, Cloud Solutions Sales Manager of Huawei, were present.







However, besides inaugurating and closing events of BASIS SoftExpo 2023, there will be arranged some special programs such as B2B Matchmaking, Ambassadors Night, Outsourcing Conference, Startup Conference, Developers Conference, Ministerial Conference, ICT Career Camp/Youth Program, 'Women In IT' program and Japan Day program. More than 800 corporate executives are expected to attend at 'Business Leaders Meet'.





Besides, more than 23 seminars and technical sessions will be held at the BASIS SoftExpo 2023. S M Nazmul Hasan, Director, Marketing, Huawei South Asia will be attending a session titled '5G and IoT - Opportunities for BGD Telecom and Software Industry' on 25th Feb 2023, Saturday as panelist.







There are various events and facilities for the visitors including shuttle services, knowledge-sharing sessions, cultural programs, which are respectively, theater, gaming corner, music fest, business lounge, food court will be arranged.







Russell T. Ahmed says, "We are now moving towards achieving the Smart Bangladesh goal. We are hopeful that BASIS SoftExpo 2023 will play a significant role in achieving this goal and take Bangladesh a step ahead in digitalization. Huawei has achieved the leading position in the ICT field worldwide. We are delighted to partner with Huawei, a telecom technology, products, software, and solutions leader."





Alex Li, Vice President, Cloud Business Group of Huawei South Asia says, "Huawei will stand with Bangladesh in achieving the Smart Bangladesh goal as it did in fulfilling the dream of Digital Bangladesh. We have partnered with BASIS with the same vision and we will showcase our latest software and solutions at this SoftExpo so each and every member in this ecosystem can learn more about the latest technologies and implement them for better success."







About three lakh visitors including government and private policy makers, about 200 national and international speakers, IT experts, IT sector businessmen, foreign delegations, domestic and foreign IT users and interested young students will visit BASIS SoftExpo 2023. It is expected that this year approximately 10 lakh young generations will be interested through social media and attempts are ongoing to engage 50 university's students. Like every year, IT professionals will come from the country and abroad.