SIBL launches transport facility for its deposit clients

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) launched transport facilities for account holders of "SIBL Retired Citizen Monthly Benefit Scheme" and "SIBL Probashi Deposit Scheme", says a press release.





Two vehicles will be always available for providing this unique service, such as, beneficiaries of "SIBL Probashi Deposit Scheme" will avail transport facilities from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to any place within Dhaka City, and beneficiaries of "SIBL Retired Citizen Monthly Benefit Scheme" can avail this transport facility from home to hospital and vice versa within Dhaka City.







Belal Ahmed, Chairman (CC) of SIBL, launched the service as the chief guest. Md. Kamal Uddin, Jebunnessa Akbar, Arshadul Alam, Directors, and Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, PH.D, Independent Director, Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, and other senior officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.