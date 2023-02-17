Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'Media role vital to boost livestock, dairy production'

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

RAJSHAHI, Feb 16: Role of the mass-media, both print and electronics, is very important towards meeting the gradually mounting demands of animal proteins through boosting livestock and dairy production in the region.

The present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached priority to the potential sector to face the protein deficit through boosting local production.

So, all the mass-media should come forward and work together to supplement the government endeavors through discharging their professional duties with utmost sincerity and honesty.

Experts and media personalities came up with the observations while conducting technical sessions of a daylong Rajshahi divisional media orientation workshop titled "Prospects and Problems in Livestock Sector" in Rajshahi city on Wednesday.

On behalf of its Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP), Department of Livestock Services (DLS) organized the workshop at Grand Riverview Hotel with participation of around 50 media personnel and DLS people from different districts under Rajshahi division.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended and addressed the closing ceremony as the chief guest, while DLS Rajshahi Divisional Director Dr Nazrul Islam was in the chair.

Media personalities Noim Nizam, Pronab Saha and Syed Borhan Kabir, LDDP Chief Technical Coordinator Dr Golam Rabbani and its Consultant Zilluur Rahman conducted the orientation sessions as resource persons disseminating their expertise on the issue. 

In his remarks, Mayor Liton said substantial and sustainable promotion of the livestock and dairy sector after the best uses of modern technologies can be the best ways of mitigating the existing protein deficiency. Contribution of the sector is immense in terms of meeting up the protein demand and socio-economic development.

Boosting production of both food grains and animal resources has become crucial to build a healthy nation through thwarting all the malnutrition-related diseases.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Startup Bangladesh signs MoU with Visa
BB extends application deadline for cinema halls seeking loans
Forex transaction thru cards tripled in July-Dec
BCIC inks MoU for feasibility study to set up fertilizer factory in KSA
BSEC okays Tk 50cr open-ended mutual fund of Popular Life Ins
Exempt TIN holders having no taxable income from filing returns: ICMAB
BD LNG demand won’t rise notably in next 2-3 yrs: IEEFA
Jesmin, keen to expand her perfume business in UAE


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft