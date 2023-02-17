'Media role vital to boost livestock, dairy production'

RAJSHAHI, Feb 16: Role of the mass-media, both print and electronics, is very important towards meeting the gradually mounting demands of animal proteins through boosting livestock and dairy production in the region.





The present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached priority to the potential sector to face the protein deficit through boosting local production.





So, all the mass-media should come forward and work together to supplement the government endeavors through discharging their professional duties with utmost sincerity and honesty.





Experts and media personalities came up with the observations while conducting technical sessions of a daylong Rajshahi divisional media orientation workshop titled "Prospects and Problems in Livestock Sector" in Rajshahi city on Wednesday.





On behalf of its Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP), Department of Livestock Services (DLS) organized the workshop at Grand Riverview Hotel with participation of around 50 media personnel and DLS people from different districts under Rajshahi division.





Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended and addressed the closing ceremony as the chief guest, while DLS Rajshahi Divisional Director Dr Nazrul Islam was in the chair.





Media personalities Noim Nizam, Pronab Saha and Syed Borhan Kabir, LDDP Chief Technical Coordinator Dr Golam Rabbani and its Consultant Zilluur Rahman conducted the orientation sessions as resource persons disseminating their expertise on the issue.







In his remarks, Mayor Liton said substantial and sustainable promotion of the livestock and dairy sector after the best uses of modern technologies can be the best ways of mitigating the existing protein deficiency. Contribution of the sector is immense in terms of meeting up the protein demand and socio-economic development.





Boosting production of both food grains and animal resources has become crucial to build a healthy nation through thwarting all the malnutrition-related diseases. BSS