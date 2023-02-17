Video
StanChart with vendors to bring Ramadan items for clients

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

With less than 40 days in hand, it is time to start gearing up for the Holy Month of Ramadan. To celebrate the festive season, Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has partnered with an assortment of vendors across various segments to bring the best exclusive offers and deals to clients and customers across Bangladesh.

This Ramadan, StanChart will offer amazing deals on iftar, dinner, and sehri. Fantastic discounts on clothing and accessories - including high-end jewellery - will ensure customers are ready for upcoming celebrations with family and friends.

A number of great offers on gadgets, home appliances, furniture, and personal care items will also be available. Online shopping will become even easier thanks to better discounts. Plan your Eid getaway with great deals from our travel partners - including slashed prices on resorts, hotels, airlines, and online travel agency services. 

StanChart customers will get up to 50% discount on the aforementioned offers. As in the past, these offers and deals will be from exclusive fashion houses and sought-after retail brands.



