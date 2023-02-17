Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Two Southeast Bank officials made DMDs

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

Two Southeast Bank officials made DMDs

Two Southeast Bank officials made DMDs

The Board of Directors of Southeast Bank Ltd promoted Abidur Rahman Chowdhury and Md Masum Uddin Khan to the rank of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Bank.

Prior to this position, Abidur Rahman Chowdhury has been serving as Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP) and Head of Branch at Principal Branch of Southeast Bank Ltd.

He is a certified expert in risk management from Frankfurt School Finance and Management, with him more than 26 years of Banking in different positions including Manager of Corporate Branch in the same Bank.

He started his career with Southeast Bank 1996 as Probationary Officer. Rahman obtained his Honours and Masters in Finance and Banking from University of Dhaka. He completed his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Management from DU.

Prior to this position, Md Masum Uddin Khan served as Head of Credit Risk Management Division and Senior Executive Vice President at Southeast Bank Limited.

He started his career at Agrani Bank Limited in 1996, and later served BASIC Bank Limited.

Before joining Southeast Bank Limited in 2019, he also worked in The City Bank Limited. He has 26 years versatile experiences in Credit Risk Management, Foreign Trade, Micro Credit, Branch Banking, Special Asset Management etc.

He obtained his graduation in Finance and Banking and post-graduation in Finance from the University of Dhaka. He also completed MBA (major in Marketing) from the same university.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Startup Bangladesh signs MoU with Visa
BB extends application deadline for cinema halls seeking loans
Forex transaction thru cards tripled in July-Dec
BCIC inks MoU for feasibility study to set up fertilizer factory in KSA
BSEC okays Tk 50cr open-ended mutual fund of Popular Life Ins
Exempt TIN holders having no taxable income from filing returns: ICMAB
BD LNG demand won’t rise notably in next 2-3 yrs: IEEFA
Jesmin, keen to expand her perfume business in UAE


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft