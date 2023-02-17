Video
Three Pubali Bank officials promoted as DMDs

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd has recently promoted Ahmed Enayet Manzur,  Md. Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Bank, says a press release.

Prior to his promotion as Deputy Managing Director, Ahmed Enayet Manzur was General Manager and head of Human Resources Division of the same bank.

He started his professional career with this bank as an Officer on probation in 1990 and worked in different capacities as branch manager and Regional Manager deploying his diverse professional experience of 33 years.

He obtained Honours and Master's degrees in Political Science from the University of Chittagong by securing first position at both levels.

Prior to his promotion as Deputy Managing Director, Md. Shahnewaz Khan was General Manager and head of Credit Division of the same bank.  He started his professional career with this Bank as a Senior Officer on probation in 1997 and worked in different capacities both in branches and regional and head office level deploying his diverse professional experience of 26 years.

He obtained Master's degrees in Marketing from the University of Dhaka.   

Prior to his promotion as Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Anisuzzaman was General Manager and head of Principal Branch of the same bank.

He started his professional career with this Bank as a Senior Officer on probation in 1997 and worked in different capacities both in branches and regional and head office level deploying his diverse professional experience of 26 years.

He obtained Honours and Master's degrees in Accounting from the University of Chittagong.



