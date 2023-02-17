Video
UCB Bank provides medical equipment to NITOR

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

As part of its social responsibility, United Commercial Bank PLC handed over medical equipment to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).

On Wednesday, the Managing Director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, Arif Qadri, formally handed over various medical equipment including trolleys, diathermy machine to Professor Dr. Abdul GaniMolla, director of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation, says a press release.

On this occasion, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB spoke at a function organised in NITOR Auditorium.

Also spoke Joint Director of NITOR Dr. Nizamuddin, Bangladesh Orthopedic Society President Professor Dr. Monayem Hossain, Professor Dr. Yunus, Professor Dr. Abdus Sabur, Professor Dr. Kazi Shamimuzzaman, Professor Dr. Golam Sarwar, Professor Dr.Abdus Sabur, Professor Dr. Kazi Shamimuzzaman, Professor Dr. Golam Sarwar, Matron Savitri, Social Welfare Officer Roshan Ara etc.

The programme was conducted by Assistant Professor of NITOR Dr. Subir Hossain.

The speakers appreciated the initiative of UCB in providing medical assistance and requested to continue such initiative in the future.


