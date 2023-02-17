DSE ends mixed, CSE declines in volatile trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed and while Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Thursday following volatility as traders were active in buying and selling shares mostly of IT sector throughout the session of the day.





DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 0.22 points or 0.01 per cent to 1,366. The DS30, the blue-chip index, added 2.17 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 2,224.





The DSE turnover stood at Tk 340 crore, the turnover was Tk 431 crore on Wednesday. Of the issues traded, 41 advanced, 122 declined, and 145 did not see any price movement.





The top 10 companies by turnover are- BSC, Shinepukur Ceramics, Apex Footwear, Genex Infosys, Sonali Paper, Munnu Ceramics, Gemini Seafood, Olympic Ind., Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Orion Infusion.





Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Ltd., Ambi Pharma, ADN Telecom, Stylecraft, Reliance Ins., Meghna Life Ins., BSC, Standard Ceramics, Yuanak Hotels and Hawa Oil. The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Al Hajj Textile, BD Lamps, BD Thai Food, Monospool Paper, Metro Spinning, E Generation, Orion Infusion, Advent Pharma, Shinepukur Ceramics Sylvia Pharma.





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, increased by 1.18 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 6,246 points.At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 6 points. Tk 3.48 crore was transacted in the market. Of the 118 firms that participated in the transaction, 22 rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 55 have decreased and the prices of 41 have remained unchanged.