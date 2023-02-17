Video
Friday, 17 February, 2023
All transactions of HAU now only thru' Nagad

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

All transactions of HAU now only thru’ Nagad

All transactions of HAU now only thru’ Nagad

Habiganj Agricultural University has entered into an agreement with Nagad to make all its transactions hassle-free through the use of the mobile financial service Nagad.

From now on, the university authorities will collect tuition fees and job application fees via this state-owned mobile money operator. Besides, disbursements of stipends to university students and payments of salaries and allowances to employees will be done through this digital means, says a press release.  

In the presence Md Abdul Baset, vice-chancellor of Habiganj Agriculture University, Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad Limited, and Sadekuzzaman, deputy registrar of the university, recently signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the university guesthouse located in Dhaka.

Md Abdul Baset, the vice-chancellor of Habiganj Agriculture University, said, "We have forged ties with Nagad to offer our students an opportunity to pay all fees easily at a nominal cost."

Talking about the partnership with the university, Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad Limited, said, "We want all of the people in our country to get relief from hassles that they face while making financial transactions in a traditional way."

"We have made the agreement with the Habiganj Agriculture University as we always put utmost importance on reaching out our services to students at a nominal cost.  

Sadekuzzaman, the deputy registrar of the university, said, "From collection of tuition fees to distribution of stipends to university students to payment of salaries to employees, all will now be done through Nagad without requiring anyone to go to bank branches and wait in long queues. All such transactions can be made easily by using mobile phones."

Except for its operating costs, Nagad will not levy any charges on such services. So, it should be a great advantage for all who make transactions this way.


« PreviousNext »

