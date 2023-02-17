Samsung taking preorders for smartphone Galaxy S23 Ultra

On pre-order, customers will get BDT 15,000 cashback, and an additional cashback offer of up to BDT 10,000, if paid via EMI (0% for up to 24 months, on selected banks), says a press release.







Through this mega offer, Samsung fans will be saving BDT 31,000! Offering free double storage worth BDT 17,000, Samsung will provide 512GB version at the price of 256GB version on pre-order. Customers will also get a 25W fast charging Travel Adapter (One of only two countries in the world to have this in-package). Besides, by pre-ordering Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, customers will be able to enjoy a 50% discount on the one-time screen replacement valid for one year, saving BDT 30,000.





On this occasion, Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, said, "Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an exciting addition to the Samsung smartphone line-up. The device showcases Samsung's evolution in the industry with more storage, ground-breaking camera technology and an intuitive, seamless experience. We cannot wait for our customers to try this remarkable smartphone and the outstanding innovation it truly delivers".





Delivering cutting-edge technologies, flagship features and the best smartphone experience have always been a forte of Samsung, and now the company has taken another giant leap with its much anticipated - Galaxy S23 Ultra, currently open for pre-order with incredible offers!Customers can now visit samsung.com/bd and secure their Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-orders for only BDT 20,000! The MRP of the 256GB version is BDT 1,97,999 (excluding VAT). However, customers can avail the 512GB version at this price!