Easy Access to Protein for All: Theme of upcoming Int'l Protein Day 2023



Ahead of the 'International Protein Day' on 27th February- the 'Right to Protein', a protein awareness initiative, has announced 'Easy Access to Protein for All' as the theme for 2023.



In its fourth year, the theme aims to draw much-needed attention to the accessibility of protein foods, encouraging citizens at large to learn more about protein and its importance in better nutrition and health.



With a population of approximately one billion in South Asia, strategic and urgent steps are required to arrest food inflation and security in many parts of the region. Given this, the theme of 'Easy Access to Protein for All' aims to drive dialogues and highlight solutions for citizens to stay informed of accessible protein food sources that can be included in daily diets and further the efforts to make 'nutrition security' a reality.

Khaleda Islam, Professor & Director, Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Dhaka, said, "Bangladesh aspires to become an upper-middle-income country by 2031 and dreams of becoming a developed nation by 2041. To achieve these goals, it is crucial to improve nutrition security and increase protein consumption. Despite having success in reducing malnutrition, particularly in the under-five age group, there is still much work to be done in addressing maternal mortality and malnutrition among adolescent boys and girls. There are superstitions and misconceptions about protein intake, and there are gaps in knowledge, attitude, and practice (KAP). Therefore, public awareness is critical, in addition to making protein sources accessible and affordable".



"On the occasion of Protein Day this year, our aim is to encourage citizens to consume adequate amounts of protein by highlighting the availability of all types of protein-rich foods. In developing countries like Bangladesh, an individual's economic status has a significant impact on their nutritional status, making it essential to promote easy access to protein-rich foods. There is a pressing need to raise awareness about the benefits and availability of these foods, and we encourage stakeholders within the industry to take immediate action," said Moshiur Rahman, President, Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC), supporter of the Right To Protein initiative.

Another supporter of the Right To Protein initiative, Deeba Giannoulis, Head of Marketing U.S. Soy SAASSA, U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), said, "With this year's theme for Protein Day, we encourage everyone to participate in dialogues, events and activities that help spread awareness of the many protein food sources accessible in South Asian countries. We firmly believe that we all have a role to play in ensuring that citizens are more cognizant of their individual protein requirements and the many protein food sources available Nutritionists, Food industry experts, Chefs, Food brands and like-minded citizens are the supporters of "International Protein Day-2023" who believe that the joint efforts will make our planet protein-sufficient. We urge you to join us on the 27th of February 2023 in celebrating #ProteinDay and promoting "Easy Access to Protein for All".



