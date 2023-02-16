India disburses $1.34b out of $7.36b promised under 3 LoC: ERD

India had promised a loan of US$7.36 billion to Bangladesh under three Lines of Credit (LoC). In this, the country has disbursed only $1.34 billion. The discounted loan is 16.6 per cent of the total commitment of the development-credit line.



This was reported from the Economic Relations Division (ERD). Among these, India has made trade deals worth about two billion US dollars.



Meanwhile, the third meeting of the High Level Project Monitoring Committee was held in the Economic Relations Division on Wednesday. The meeting was jointly chaired by ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Shri Pranay Verma. Special Secretary to the Government of India Prabhat Kumar and a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present in the meeting.



Bangladesh's delegation at the meeting included officials from the ERD, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Board of Revenue, Finance Division and Ministry of Home Affairs.



With this Indian loan, Bangladesh's railway communication, road transport, maritime transport, local government, electricity, ICT, telecommunication, civil aviation, economic zone have been developed.



There are 42 projects under the three LoCs. Of which 14 projects have been completed. 27 projects are related to construction. Eight projects are under construction. Consultants in three projects and contractors in seven projects are at the recruitment stage. Apart from this, DPP (Development Project Proposal) of 10 projects is under process.



Under the first LoC, India gave $200 million out of $100 million as grant (budget support) to the Padma Bridge project in 2012-13. As a result, the first revised loan agreement of 800 million dollars was signed in August 2012. Out of 15 projects under this loan, 12 projects have already been implemented. However, work on three projects is ongoing.



On the other hand, 15 projects have been identified under the second loan agreement. Later one project of technical and Madrasa Education Division and two projects of Health Care Division were dropped.



Then in March 2016, 12 projects were taken under the second LoC of $2 billion. In this, two projects related to the purchase of buses, trucks and other vehicles have been implemented. Construction of four projects is ongoing, two projects are under recruitment of consultants and one project is at the stage of recruitment. DPPs (Development Project Proposals) for three projects are under processing.



Then, during the visit of the former Finance and Defence Minister of India late Arun Jaitley, another $4.5 billion loan agreement was signed under the third phase of LoC. 15 projects have been selected for implementation of the third LoC funds.



ERD Secretary said that India is one of Bangladesh's development partners. This development assistance has been further accelerated by the signing of three LoC loan agreements. Successful implementation of the projects taken up under the LoC will further strengthen the relationship between Bangladesh and India.



The Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka said that the prosperity of the two countries is one of the brightest manifestations of the friendship born out of our joint sacrifices during the Liberation War in 1971.



