Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka gets Delhi's nod on import of power from Nepal, Bhutan thru India: FS

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Wednesday that India has assured Bangladesh that it will allow import of hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan through India.

Concluding the foreign office consultations (FOCs) meeting with his Indian counterpart Vinay Kwatra, Masud was briefing reporters.

He said India will help Bangladesh if any specific project is taken for expanding the transmission network and boosting its capacity within Bangladesh to supply electricity smoothly.

"We also discussed the "practical problem" in terms of transmission lines inside Bangladesh as there is a need for expanding the transmission network and boosting its capacity,' Masud said.

Masud said we also agreed to explore whether Indian lines of credit (LoCs) can be used if any specific project is taken in consultation with the relevant ministry for the expansion of transmission lines inside Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Indian Secretary told the meeting that he met with the Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Rajendra Lingden on Tuesday in a meeting in Nepal.

They discussed the issue with the Indian Foreign Secretary of mutual interests, including cooperation in the energy and water resources sector.

During the FOCs, Kwatra and Masud had wide-ranging discussions covering all aspects of Bangladesh-India ties.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen their ongoing cooperation, in diverse areas, including the India-funded concessional LoCs, trade and investment, connectivity, power and energy, defence and security, and people-to-people ties.

Kwatra concluded his official visit to Bangladesh Wednesday evening.

During the visit, the Indian Foreign Secretary called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed the Indian Prime Minister's message of the country's continued commitment to the bilateral relationship, upholding Bangladesh as the pivot of India's "Neighbourhood First Policy' and a key partner of "Act East Policy."

The Foreign Secretary also called on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and conveyed the greetings of the External Affairs Minister.

The two sides agreed to enhance their cooperation and consultations on regional and international issues of shared interest.

In this context, India looks forward to active participation of Bangladesh as the "guest country" at various events during India's presidency of G-20.

Both sides also agreed to extend reciprocal support to each other's upcoming candidature for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN appeals for nearly $400m for Syria quake victims
BD rescuers recover 4 bodies of a family
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble after more than a week
India disburses $1.34b out of $7.36b promised under 3 LoC: ERD
Dhaka gets Delhi's nod on import of power from Nepal, Bhutan thru India: FS
Rampal Power Plant's operation schedule fails
India has total support to Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Kwatra
10 terrorist groups active in Rohingya camps: JS body


Latest News
Rampal plant resume power generation after one month
S Korea wants to be stronger partner of Bangladesh in next 50 years: Presidential Envoy
Freight train carrying diesel derails in Ctg, 40,000 litres spill into nearby canal
BSEC approves Tk50 crore mutual fund PLI AML 1st Unit
Najmul Hossain Shanto fined for breach of code of conduct
Journalist killed being crushed by train in Netrokona
India to assist Bangladesh import hydropower from Nepal, Bhutan: FS
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador Iwama
Child rescued 12 days after abduction, two arrested
Most Read News
3 die in Canada road crash: Kumar Biswajit's son injured severely
3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident
3 students from Bangladesh killed in Canada road crash
Govt to procure LNG worth Tk 690cr from Japan
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble on 9th day, deaths exceed 41,000
US stresses importance on 'free, fair' elections in Bangladesh
Next election will be free, fair: PM to US official
‘Murir Tin’: Coke Studio Bangla launches season 2 with nod to local dialects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft