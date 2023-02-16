Dhaka gets Delhi's nod on import of power from Nepal, Bhutan thru India: FS

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Wednesday that India has assured Bangladesh that it will allow import of hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan through India.



Concluding the foreign office consultations (FOCs) meeting with his Indian counterpart Vinay Kwatra, Masud was briefing reporters.



He said India will help Bangladesh if any specific project is taken for expanding the transmission network and boosting its capacity within Bangladesh to supply electricity smoothly.



"We also discussed the "practical problem" in terms of transmission lines inside Bangladesh as there is a need for expanding the transmission network and boosting its capacity,' Masud said.



Masud said we also agreed to explore whether Indian lines of credit (LoCs) can be used if any specific project is taken in consultation with the relevant ministry for the expansion of transmission lines inside Bangladesh.



Meanwhile, the Indian Secretary told the meeting that he met with the Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Rajendra Lingden on Tuesday in a meeting in Nepal.



They discussed the issue with the Indian Foreign Secretary of mutual interests, including cooperation in the energy and water resources sector.



During the FOCs, Kwatra and Masud had wide-ranging discussions covering all aspects of Bangladesh-India ties.



Both sides agreed to further strengthen their ongoing cooperation, in diverse areas, including the India-funded concessional LoCs, trade and investment, connectivity, power and energy, defence and security, and people-to-people ties.



Kwatra concluded his official visit to Bangladesh Wednesday evening.



During the visit, the Indian Foreign Secretary called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed the Indian Prime Minister's message of the country's continued commitment to the bilateral relationship, upholding Bangladesh as the pivot of India's "Neighbourhood First Policy' and a key partner of "Act East Policy."



The Foreign Secretary also called on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and conveyed the greetings of the External Affairs Minister.



The two sides agreed to enhance their cooperation and consultations on regional and international issues of shared interest.



In this context, India looks forward to active participation of Bangladesh as the "guest country" at various events during India's presidency of G-20.



Both sides also agreed to extend reciprocal support to each other's upcoming candidature for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.



