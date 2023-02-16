Video
India has total support to Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Kwatra

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Visiting Indian External Affairs Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said New Delhi has total support to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership as he called on her at the premier's official Ganobhaban residence.

"We've total support to you and your leadership," a PMO spokesman quoted him as telling the premier during his courtesy call on while Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh considered India as a trusted friend and expressed hope that this friendship would deepen further.

Md Nazrul Islam of PMO at a media briefing said Kwatra told Sheikh Hasina that the neighbouring country would remain on Bangladesh side in its development endevours including political and economic progress.

Indian foreign secretary invited Sheikh Hasina on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 18th edition of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit which would take place in New Delhi on September 9-10 this year.

The premier accepted the invitation and extended thanks to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who as the current chair of the G-20 grouping of larger economies, invited Bangladesh as a "guest country" to G20 Summit.

According to the spokesman of PMO the top bureaucrat of Indian foreign office described Dhaka-New Delhi ties to be "very firm" and said the entire world now valued the relationships as it reached to a strategic level.

"This relationship is being strengthened further," Vinay Kwatra asserted.

Sheikh Hasina said both countries could work on the socio-economic development of the two neighbors.

Kwatra said New Delhi was trying to make the terms and conditions of Indian Line of Credit (LoC) easier so that Bangladesh could avail the credit and repay it easily.

Indian Foreign Secretary said the own currencies of both the countries could be used to run bilateral trades and businesses.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma were present in the meeting at Ganabhaban.    BSS


