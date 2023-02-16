10 terrorist groups active in Rohingya camps: JS body



Three terrorist groups, including the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), and seven dacoit gangs are active in Rohingya camps.



Most of these camps are controlled by ARSA. Regular patrolling and surveillance could not be strengthened at the Tambru Konapara camp located on the Zero Line.



As a result, the Konapara camp has become the hub of ARSA's organisational activities, training, drug smuggling control and terrorist activities.



This is known from a report of the parliamentary standing committee related to the Ministry of Defence.



The report was presented in the committee meeting held on Wednesday by the Ministry concerned.

According to reports, 10 rogue groups are currently active in Rohingya camps. Among these, ARSA is active in Ukhiya, Balukhali, Palangkhali, Hoikyong. RSO and Master Munna Dal at Ukhiya, Palangkhali.



Islami Mahaji and Jabu robber gangs, Chakma robber gang, Nabi Hussain robber gang, Putia robber gang, Salman Shah robber gang, Khalek robber gang are said to be active in Hoikyong and Nayapara camps.



