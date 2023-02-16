US-BD relations growing politically, economically, security-wise: Chollet

Video
US supports BD on Rohingya issue

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Diplomatic Correspondent

The visiting Counsellor of the US Department of State, Derek Chollet said on Wednesday that the relationship between US and Bangladesh is growing politically, economically and in terms of security.

"The US places considerable importance on its relationship with Bangladesh, as we remain "hopeful" about our future strong partnership that we developed over the last 51 years," Chollet told reporters at a media briefing at the Foreign Ministry.

On the Rohingya issue, he said they are continuously working and trying to help Bangladesh.

He said he met senior officials in Bangladesh to discuss "coordination and response" to the Rohingya refugee crisis, strengthening cooperation in international fora, and advancing the "security partnership" between Dhaka and Washington.

The US sees "huge potentials" in relationship with Bangladesh and a lot of "room to grow", he added.
"We are deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar which is only getting worse," Chollet said before his arrival in Dhaka.

The US State Department counsellor said they are doing whatever they can to cooperate with Bangladesh and trying to ease the pressure on the country from the refugee crisis by providing critical assistance to support humanitarian need of million of Rohingyas, and also trying to deal with the root cause of the crisis in Myanmar.

Taking part in the briefing, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, "We had a very good discussion. I am very happy. We are looking forward to better days," he said.

The Foreign Minister said the US will be with Bangladesh while dealing with the Rohingya crisis.
   
Chollet and his delegation members met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Wednesday morning.


