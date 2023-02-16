Shahabuddin's election as President legal: CEC

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said that there is no point and scope to raise question over the election of President Mohammed Shahabuddin as the country's 22nd President as he has been elected constitutionally and in legal way.



The Attorney General came up with the comment while briefing reporters at his office on Wednesday.

"If we read articles 48, 66 and 147 of the constitution, it will be seen that the post of President does not fall under the lucrative post in any way. The President is by no means a person engaged in the work of government," the chief law officer of the state explained.



He said that when Shahabuddin Ahmed became President a lawyer filed a writ citing his post as lucrative. After hearing of the writ, the High Court clearly made several announcements. One of which is that the President is not an officer of the Republic and he is not appointed to a position of profit.



Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, retired district and sessions judge, and freedom fighter, was declared as President-elect of Bangladesh on Monday. He was the lone candidate to submit nomination paper to the Election Commission. The Election Comission declared him President uncontested.



Shahabuddin became President-elect by default as no one else submitted any nominations.



AM Amin Uddin said that the constitution says that three qualifications are required to become President first is age should be more than 35 years, second candidate must be eligible to be elected Member of Parliament and finally candidate never to be removed from the office of President by impeachment. The newly elected President Sahabuddin fulfilled these qualifications, the attorney general noted.



AM Amin Uddin commented that the question whether the post of President is profitable or not has already been settled.



He said, "When former Chief Justice Sahabuddin Ahmed was elected President in 1996, such controversy was raised. The matter ended up in court. A writ was filed with the HC and after hearing the mater, the High Court at that time ruled that the post of President is not an office of profit.



Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal also said that there was no legal barrier for President-elect Mohammed Shahabuddin to hold the post of the head of state.



The CEC also described the debate over holding the President's post by the former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission as an unexpected and unwanted one.



"It will be unexpected for such questions to be raised against the head of state," Awal said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.



Shahabuddin, a former district judge and ACC commissioner, was elected President unopposed on Monday. A notice naming the Awami League candidate as the head of state has already been issued.



But a newspaper article raised questions about the legality of the move.



A person will not be eligible to hold an office of profit in government service after the end of their service as a commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission under the ACC law.



A newspaper published an article on the matter on Tuesday, where legal experts expressed mixed reactions to the election of Shahabuddin as President.



The constitution does not say anything specific about whether the post of the President is linked to financial gain. But the High Court declared that the presidential office is not an office of profit in a 1996 writ following a past dispute.



Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed, the former chief justice of Bangladesh, was elected as the President of Bangladesh in 1996 by the Awami League government.



A case that challenged the former President at that time claimed that one could not hold an office of profit after retiring as chief justice.



But the court declared that the presidential post is not one of profit, clearing the way for Mohammad Shahabuddin to become the president-elect.



On Wednesday, CEC Awal said Mohammed Shahabuddin is 'not ineligible' to be a president, referring to articles of the Bangladesh Constitution and the 1996 verdict in the case.



"It is a constitutional post," he said refusing the controversy over the election of Mohammad Shahabuddin as the 22nd President of the Republic.



