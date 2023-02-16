Video
BERC gets 3 members  

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Three new members have been appointed in the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC). They are - Dr Md Helal Uddin, Abul Khayer Md Aminur Rahman and Dr Muhammad Yamin Chowdhury.

In separate orders signed by Energy and Mineral Resources Division Secretary Dr Md Khayeruzzaman Majumder issued on Wednesday, they were given the appointment.

All of three appointees are retired bureaucrats. They are on PRL (Post Retirement Leave). The PRL period of the trio would remain suspended for three years, they would serve the authority.

However, no decision yet been taken about appointing a new Chairman of the regulatory authority as the post remains vacant from January 30 this year after completion of the tenure of BERC Chairman Md. Abdul Jalil.

Now, the commission has only one member, Md. Kamruzzaman. His tenure would expire in September.

According to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, it has issued a recruitment notice in January this year for filling up the vacancies of the regulatory commission. Some 64 candidates have submitted applications for the vacancies and the trios were selected from the candidates.

According to the notification, all of those three new members would be full time member. They will get their benefits as per the organogram of the BERC.

Retired Secretary Yamin Chowdhury is a man of Brahmanbaria Sadar while retired Additional Secretary Dr. Helal Uddin is from Cumilla's Muradnagar and AKM Aminur Rahman is from Gaibandha's Gobindaganj.


