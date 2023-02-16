SC stays HC order to allot stall to Adarsha Publications

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a High Court order that had asked the Bangla Academy to allot stall to Adarsha Publications at the Ekushey Book Fair 2023.



A three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order allowing a petition filed by Bangla Academy seeking a stay on the High Court order.



The other judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Jahangir Hossain.



On February 8, the High Court directed the Bangla Academy to allocate a stall for Adarsha Publications on the condition that it would not showcase books written by three writers, about which the Bangla Academy raised questions, at the fair.



Later on February 12, Bangla Academy authority filed an appeal with the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the HC order that asked the Bangla Academy to allot stall to Adarsha Publications at the Ekushey Book Fair.



Earlier on February 8, the HC ordered the Bangla Academy to allot stall to Adarsha Publications at the Ekushey Book Fair.



However, the HC bench imposed a condition for Adarsha Publications that it could not sell or exhibit three specific books against which Bangla Academy raised objections.