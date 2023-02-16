70pc teaching posts vacant in polytechnic colleges: IDEB



Academic practical class time is being reduced due to shortage of teachers as 70 per cent teaching posts are vacant in polytechnic colleges in the country, said IDEB leaders.



Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) leaders said most of the diploma colleges are issuing certificates to the students after completing the syllabus somehow. As a result, the quality of diploma engineers is decreasing day by day. For this reason the sending of skilled workers abroad will stop soon.



These issues were highlighted at a press conference organised by the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IEDB) where IEDB President Engineer AKMA Hamid, General Secretary Engineer Md Shamsur Rahman were present in the capital on Wednesday.



General Secretary IDEB Shamsur Rahman said that diploma engineers are being deprived in various ways. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly promised to solve these problems, but it has not been implemented. Few bureaucrats are creating obstacles in its implementation. If the government does not implement the demand, if the TVET sector including diploma engineers and polytechnic students of the country take a strict agitation program and take to the streets, in that case IDEB cannot be held responsible in any way.



He further said that 70 per cent of the teaching posts vacant in the technical polytechnic colleges. Due to shortage of teachers, academic-practical class time has to be reduced to complete the syllabus. At present, the number of students in this sector is decreasing as technical education is being conducted on a voluntary basis.



The leaders of the organization said that even though diploma engineers have a great contribution to the development of the country, they are not being given status. Their work opportunities are being reduced in various state institutions. Diploma engineers' ability to issue construction codes has been abolished and only given to B.Sc Engineers.



They demanded to amend the building construction rules and publish the gazette quickly.

