Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:08 AM
Minimum age of Hajj pilgrims set at 12

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

In view of increasing pressure of pilgrims the government Saudi Arabia has set the minimum age of pilgrims at 12 this year, Dubai based daily Gulf News reported on Wednesday.

When asked Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), said that it wouldn't be effective for the pilgrims of Bangladesh.

"We have signed agreements with the Saudi government. No age limit was mentioned in the deals. I think the decision was taken for the domestic pilgrims. But, the issue must be cleared," he added.

According to the report, the Saudi government has set the minimum age to facilitate the number of pilgrims to pre-pandemic times.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has attached priority to allow pilgrimage by people who would perform Hajj for the first time.

Hajj permits would be issued on electronic platform "Absher" starting from May 5.

Hajj this year is expected to begin around June 26.

Only Muslims holding Hajj visas or those with legal residency in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to perform Hajj.

Saudi Arabia had earlier unveiled four packages for domestic pilgrims ranging from 3984 Riyals to 11,841 Riyals.

According to Saudi authorities these packages and transportation fees would depend on the type of transport to be used and the pilgrim's route to Hajj.

Around 2.5 million pilgrims used to perform  Hajj annually before the pandemic.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabia had announced that there will be no limit on the number of pilgrims from around the world this year.

In two previous years, Saudi Arabia allowed fewer pilgrims to perform Hajj rites to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pilgrims from over 58 countries in Europe, the Americas and Australia can apply directly to perform Hajj through the new 'Nusuk Hajj' platform - nusuk.hajj.sa, according to the Saudi government.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in a tweeted announcement launched  the lone approved platform for providing Hajj services in 2023 to pilgrims in Americas, Australia and New Zealand, according to the Gulf News.

Nusuk Hajj platform provides flight services  accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, transportation services, catering, tour guides,  secure payment and validating visas.


