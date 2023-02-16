Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No freedom fighter to lead miserable life, PM vows

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed her firm conviction that no freedom fighter (FF) would lead miserable life as Awami League is in power, inaugurating handing over the keys of 5,000 houses to the war heroes in five districts.

She also asked the authorities concerned to unearth the untraceable boudyo bhumis (mass killing grounds) aimed at preserving those to let the young generation know the true history of Bangladesh and for whose sacrifice Bangladesh had achieved independence.

"It can no longer happen that freedom fighters will beg for alms or ply rickshaws or lead miserable lives as I, daughter of the Father of the Nation, am in power," she said.

The prime minister virtually joined the programme of handing over keys of "Bir Nibash", houses built for insolvent veteran FFs from her official Ganabhaban residence here.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC stays HC order to allot stall to Adarsha Publications
70pc teaching posts vacant in polytechnic colleges: IDEB
Minimum age of Hajj pilgrims set at 12
No freedom fighter to lead miserable life, PM vows
Non-transferable BR ticketing system soon to curb free ride: Minister
3 Bangladeshi students spot dead, one injured in ICU
PM urges South Korea for more investments in BD
CWASA production capacity will rise to 560 MLD in June


Latest News
Rampal plant resume power generation after one month
S Korea wants to be stronger partner of Bangladesh in next 50 years: Presidential Envoy
Freight train carrying diesel derails in Ctg, 40,000 litres spill into nearby canal
BSEC approves Tk50 crore mutual fund PLI AML 1st Unit
Najmul Hossain Shanto fined for breach of code of conduct
Journalist killed being crushed by train in Netrokona
India to assist Bangladesh import hydropower from Nepal, Bhutan: FS
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador Iwama
Child rescued 12 days after abduction, two arrested
Most Read News
3 die in Canada road crash: Kumar Biswajit's son injured severely
3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident
3 students from Bangladesh killed in Canada road crash
Govt to procure LNG worth Tk 690cr from Japan
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble on 9th day, deaths exceed 41,000
US stresses importance on 'free, fair' elections in Bangladesh
Next election will be free, fair: PM to US official
‘Murir Tin’: Coke Studio Bangla launches season 2 with nod to local dialects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft