No freedom fighter to lead miserable life, PM vows

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed her firm conviction that no freedom fighter (FF) would lead miserable life as Awami League is in power, inaugurating handing over the keys of 5,000 houses to the war heroes in five districts.



She also asked the authorities concerned to unearth the untraceable boudyo bhumis (mass killing grounds) aimed at preserving those to let the young generation know the true history of Bangladesh and for whose sacrifice Bangladesh had achieved independence.



"It can no longer happen that freedom fighters will beg for alms or ply rickshaws or lead miserable lives as I, daughter of the Father of the Nation, am in power," she said.



The prime minister virtually joined the programme of handing over keys of "Bir Nibash", houses built for insolvent veteran FFs from her official Ganabhaban residence here. BSS

